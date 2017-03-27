New Marshalltown natural-gas fired pl...

New Marshalltown natural-gas fired plant to go online

Alliant Energy will begin supplying energy this weekend from a $700 million natural gas-fired plant in Marshalltown that'll produce enough electricity to power 500,000 homes. The Times-Republican reports the Marshalltown Generating Station is the biggest economic development project in the community's history and one of the largest ever in central Iowa.

