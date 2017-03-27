Man dies after being struck by a vehi...

Man dies after being struck by a vehicle west of Toledo

Saturday Mar 25

The Iowa State Patrol has identified Randolph Larry Papakee Jr., 41, Tama, as the victim of a car-pedestrian accident who died at Central Iowa Healthcare, Marshalltown, Friday night. The patrol said Papakee and a woman who was not identified in the report were crossing the U.S. 30 Expressway in front of the Meskwaki Travel Plaza, abbot five miles west of Toledo, at 7:51 p.m. The woman crossed the road and was not reported injured.

