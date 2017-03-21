Judge OKs sale of Marshalltown hospit...

Judge OKs sale of Marshalltown hospital to UnityPoint

One of the state's largest hospital chains has gained approval to buy Marshalltown's struggling hospital for nearly $12 million. The Des Moines Register reports a federal bankruptcy judge last week approved the sale of Central Iowa Healthcare's 49-bed hospital to UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, an affiliate of Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health.

