Eight central Iowans plead guilty in drug trafficking conspiracy

Seven Tama County residents and one Marshall County resident have pleaded guilty to drug charges in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Toledo residents 28-year-old Kyle Chyma, 30-year-old Edgar Hernandez, 24-year-old Kelbie Struve, 25-year-old Kailyn Struve and 24-year-old Marlene Hernandez, Tama residents 24-year-old Scott Steuhm and 22-year-old Tyler Walz and 45-year-old Marshalltown resident Alejandra Castillo-Hernandez appeared in federal court in Cedar Rapids, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

