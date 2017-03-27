Clausen Barbershop Re-locates By Bett...

Clausen Barbershop Re-locates By Betty Dahms

John Clausen, local barber, has relocated his barbershop. After 39 years at his shop located at 412 2nd Street, he has moved to 418 2nd Street, in the DeWitt building, next to Spanky's Restaurant.

