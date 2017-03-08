City of Garwin Fire Department Receiv...

City of Garwin Fire Department Receives a $7,500 Grant for Fire...

The City of Garwin Fire Department has received a $7,500 grant for fire department and ambulance building updates. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America's Working Here Fund.

