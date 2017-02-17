Three vehicle crash claims lives of t...

Three vehicle crash claims lives of two people

Friday Feb 17 Read more: KCRG

Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after someone driving a vehicle blew through a stop sign and caused a chain reaction crash. From their investigation, State Patrol says 32-year-old Brandon Skidmore of Marshalltown ran a stop sign from Highway 96 onto Highway 14. State Patrol says Skidmore's vehicle hit a trailer being towed by a truck.

