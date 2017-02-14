Police: Missing teen last seen at hig...

Police: Missing teen last seen at high school

Tuesday Feb 7

The girl, Gracie Anne Mehl, is described as a white female 5'00" 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to police, Gracie was last seen Monday at about 1:25 p.m. at the Marshalltown High School.

