Police credit public in truck stop robbery arrests

Tuesday Feb 14

Police in Urbandale are crediting the public for information leading to the arrests of two men in a truck stop robbery. On February 6th and 7th, Urbandale police arrested Connor Ray Lloyd Bennet of Marshalltown and Tuffy Delray Eugene Jackson of Des Moines on first-degree robbery charges.

