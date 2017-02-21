Marshalltown Community College Founda...

Marshalltown Community College Foundation seeking scholarship applications

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Tama News-Herald

MARSHALLTOWN The Marshalltown Community College Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications for the 2017-18 academic year. All prospective and current students should contact their MCC Academic Advising Specialist to see if their application information is on file, which will make them eligible for nearly all the more than $340,000 the Foundation expects to award.

