Man arrested for OWI with two children in vehicle
When the Grundy County Sheriff's Office pulled over a man driving erratically, they found he wasn't only impaired, but had two children in the vehicle with him. Now, 50-year old Ramiro Ramirez-Martinez of Marshalltown faces charges of OWI 1st offense, as well as two counts of Child Endangerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef...
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC