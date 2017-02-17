Man arrested for OWI with two childre...

Man arrested for OWI with two children in vehicle

Monday Feb 13 Read more: KCRG

When the Grundy County Sheriff's Office pulled over a man driving erratically, they found he wasn't only impaired, but had two children in the vehicle with him. Now, 50-year old Ramiro Ramirez-Martinez of Marshalltown faces charges of OWI 1st offense, as well as two counts of Child Endangerment.

