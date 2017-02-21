Lawrence William Hagerty

Lawrence William Hagerty

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Tama News-Herald

Lawrence William Hagerty, 87 of Tama, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Central Iowa Healthcare Hospital in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Father Michael Mescher and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,176,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC