Lawrence William Hagerty, 87 of Tama, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Central Iowa Healthcare Hospital in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Father Michael Mescher and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating.

