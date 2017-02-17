Iowa Valley drops property tax askings for the 8th straight year

MARSHALLTOWN The Iowa Valley Community College District Board of Directors approved a budget estimate for 2017-2018 which includes a reduction in local property tax askings when it met last week in Marshalltown. Kathy Pink, IVCCD Vice Chancellor of Finance / CFO, reviewed the FY18 budget estimate and explained variances from the FY17 estimated budget.

