Iowa River Hospice observes 33 years of service in area

Hospice care in Marshalltown was born out of a conversation between community members who saw a need for better end of life care in our area. Paula Rutherford, Beth Weitzel, Dr Milt Van Gundy, Dr. Tom Foley and Linda Menter started talking about ways to bring hospice care to the area in November of 1981.

