Ila Colleen Rebik

Ila Colleen Rebik

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Tama News-Herald

Funeral services for Ila will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St Henrys Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown with a vigil at 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC