Ila Colleen Rebik
Funeral services for Ila will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St Henrys Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown with a vigil at 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC