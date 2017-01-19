President Obama's Iowa Campaign Directors from 2008 and 2012 Reflect on His Legacy
After eight years in the White House, President Barack Obama prepares to hand the keys to the nation over to President-Elect Donald Trump at noon Central Time Friday. Until then, those who worked with the 44th President of the United States to win the state of Iowa in both the 2008 and 2012 elections are reflecting on his legacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef...
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC