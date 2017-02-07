Pre-trial conference set for Friday for Tait Purk in Okonski murder trial

A pretrial conference and hearing in the 1st degree murder trial of Tait Otis Purk has now been reset for this Friday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m. by Judge Mitchell E. Turner in Tama County District Court in Toledo. A motion to continue the 1st degree murder trial of Tait Otis Purk to mid-March was filed on Jan. 27 by his attorney, Scott T. Hunter of the Marshalltown Public defender's Office.

