One dead as result of train-vehicle collision in Marshalltown

An Iowa State Patrol preliminary report: Kyle Dean Quick , 62, Marshalltown, died as the result of a vehicle-train collision which occurred at 8:03 p.m. Saturday night, Jan. 14, 2017. The patrol report says Quick was northbound on 6th Street in Marshalltown, when he went around the activated railroad crossing arms and was struck by the train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.