Officials investigate cause of meat processing plant fire
Marshalltown firefighters were dispatched Saturday to put out a fire in the methane retention and collection system at JBS Swift at 402 N. 10th Ave. Upon arrival about 10:30 a.m., fire crews discovered a large gas-fed fire at the methane collection lagoon. In conjunction with JBS staff, the plant was isolated from the collection system to prevent any gas exposure to the facility.
