MCC announces 2016 Fall Term Dean's List

One hundred seventy-one students were named to the Fall 2016 Dean's List at Marshalltown Community College. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell, or online.

