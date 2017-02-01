Marshalltown man sentenced to federal...

Marshalltown man sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking

Monday Jan 30

A Marshalltown man was sentenced Monday to nearly 25 years in federal prison for distributing several pounds of ice methamphetamine. United States District Court Chief Judge Linda R. Reade sentenced Marcos Perez-Trevino, 46, to 24 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute ice methamphetamine according to a media release from the Department of Justice.

