Iowa Valley Board receives "clean" 2016 audit report
MARSHALLTOWN The Iowa Valley Community College District Board of Directors received a clean audit report from Schnurr & Company on the District's FY16 financials during a review at a December meeting. The auditors reported to the Board that there were no significant or unusual practices, no audit adjustments, no disagreements with management, no significant issues, and no difficulties encountered when working with the IVCCD Business Office to audit the 2015-2015 financial reports.
