Iowa River Hospice offers volunteer orentation

The four consecutive Tuesday evening classes will meet at the hospice office, 502 Plaza Heights Road in Marshalltown, from 6 9 p.m. Volunteer orientation will help provide a better understanding of hospice in general and assist in preparing those who attend to actually volunteer for Iowa River Hospice if they so choose. "We could not do what we do without our volunteers," says Tami Lichtenberg, Executive Director of Iowa River Hospice.

