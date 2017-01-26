Hulin, Wegner-Groth named to Buena Vi...

Hulin, Wegner-Groth named to Buena Vista Dean's List

Kathryn Hulin, Toledo, was named to Buena Vista University's Dean's List for terms one and two. Hulin attends BVU's Marshalltown site.

