Authorities investigate early-morning fatal house fire

Friday Jan 20

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with an overnight house fire in Hartford early Friday. Firefighters were sent around 4 a.m. to 140 W. Paint St., where they found a house engulfed in flames.

