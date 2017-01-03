A Changing of the Guard- New Sheriff ...

A Changing of the Guard- New Sheriff in Marshall County

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- In a courtroom on the 4th floor Marshall County has sworn in a new Sheriff for the first time in almost 29 years. Steven Hoffman was sworn in Tuesday morning in a ceremony by District Judge, James Ellefson.

