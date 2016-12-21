Victims in Dec. 4 Tama County crash i...

Victims in Dec. 4 Tama County crash identified

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Tama News-Herald

The names of five persons injured in a Dec. 4 collision on U.S. Highway 30 about 10 miles east of Tama were released on Wednesday, Dec. 14, by the Iowa State Patrol. They are: Chenxuan Shi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,727

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC