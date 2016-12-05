Union Pacific Railroad Helps Local Law Enforcement Promote Crossing Safety
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- The Union Pacific Railroad held a law enforcement event on the tracks through the City of Marshalltown Monday. Railroad police, along with members of the Marshalltown Police, and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, and the Marshall County Attorney were on board a locomotive traveling past crossings in town.
Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
