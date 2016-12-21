The Medicaid changeover to privatized, managed care in Iowa became official April 1, and a number of patients and providers have experienced difficulty navigating the change. This Week in Iowa: Navigating the Medicaid transition to managed care Sarah Dixon, with the Iowa Primary Care Association , and Marissa Conrad, with Primary Health Care , discussed the how the transition is impacting healthcare providers and patients with Sabrina Ahmed on This Week in Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.