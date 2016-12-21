Media reports Tait Purk indicted for ...

Media reports Tait Purk indicted for murder in Okonski case

Saturday Dec 10

Media outlets including the Marshalltown Times Republican, Waterloo Courier and KCRG-TV 9 are reporting Tait Otis Purk has been indicted on a charge of murder in the 2000 death of his fiance, Cora Ann Okonoski by a Tama County Grand Jury. Okonoski was reported missing April 16, 2000.

