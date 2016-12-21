Media reports Tait Purk indicted for murder in Okonski case

Media outlets including the Marshalltown Times Republican, Waterloo Courier and KCRG-TV 9 are reporting Tait Otis Purk has been indicted on a charge of murder in the 2000 death of his fiance, Cora Ann Okonoski by a Tama County Grand Jury. Okonoski was reported missing April 16, 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.