Marshalltown hospital files for bankruptcy protection

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Officials said the case was filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Iowa in Des Moines. As part of the filing, CIH asked the court to approve a plan to sell substantially all of the CIH assets to UnityPoint Health - Waterloo, an affiliate of UnityPoint Health.

