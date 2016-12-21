Marshalltown hospital files for bankruptcy protection
Officials said the case was filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Iowa in Des Moines. As part of the filing, CIH asked the court to approve a plan to sell substantially all of the CIH assets to UnityPoint Health - Waterloo, an affiliate of UnityPoint Health.
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef...
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
