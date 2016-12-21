Isaac Fonseca Garcia
Isaac Fonseca Garcia, 24, of Marshalltown passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at the University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday, December 12, 2016, in Marshalltown, Iowa.
