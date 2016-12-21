Isaac Fonseca Garcia, 24, of Marshalltown passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at the University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday, December 12, 2016, in Marshalltown, Iowa.

