Father charged after baby hospitalized with serious injuries 8 MIN
Police in Marshalltown said a father has been charged after his 2-month-old baby was hospitalized with serious injuries. When officers arrived they were briefed by the medical staff and informed that the baby was being flown by air ambulance to Blank Children's hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries.
