Deane Mae Whaley
Deane Mae Whaley was born on April 25, 1929, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Emil John Lacina and Vivian Rose Norris. She passed away on November 30, 2016, at Swedish / Edmonds Medical Center, Edmonds Campus.
