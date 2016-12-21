Crash reported near V18 on U.S. 30 in...

Crash reported near V18 on U.S. 30 in eastern Tama County

Sunday Dec 4

UPDATE AT 2:39 p.m. Names of five persons injured in a two-vehicle accident east of Tama on Sunday morning at 10 a.m., Dec. 4, will be released at a later time according to the report from the Iowa State Patrol. Two of the victims wee transported by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids and three were taken by ambulance to Central Iowa Healthcare, Marshalltown.

