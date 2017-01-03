Court action on Marshalltown hospital...

Court action on Marshalltown hospital sale seen by March, 2017

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Tama News-Herald

UnityPoint Health, Waterloo, the prospective buyer for Central Iowa Healthcare - the Marshalltown hospital, and it's assets including the Central Iowa Healthcare Clinic in Toledo, expects federal bankruptcy court action on its bid by late in the first quarter of 2017. Central Iowa Healthcare in Marshalltown filed a petition for protection under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code last week in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Iowa in Des Moines.

Read more at Tama News-Herald.

