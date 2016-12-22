'Armed and dangerous' suspect on loose after Marshalltown robbery
One person is arrested, another remains on the loose, armed and dangerous, after an armed robbery. Police responding to the Git & Go Convenience Store in Marshalltown early Saturday, Dec. 10. 34-year-old Rochelle Hernandez was arrested and charged with First Degree Robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef...
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC