'Armed and dangerous' suspect on loose after Marshalltown robbery

Thursday Dec 22

One person is arrested, another remains on the loose, armed and dangerous, after an armed robbery. Police responding to the Git & Go Convenience Store in Marshalltown early Saturday, Dec. 10. 34-year-old Rochelle Hernandez was arrested and charged with First Degree Robbery.

