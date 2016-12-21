8 sentenced in northern Iowa meth trafficking bust
Officials say evidence collected in court point to Mario Murillo Mora starting his drug trafficking organization in 2013. He and his operation are responsible for distributing at least 250 pounds of ice methamphetamine across northern Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef...
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC