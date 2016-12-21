8 sentenced in northern Iowa meth tra...

8 sentenced in northern Iowa meth trafficking bust

Thursday Dec 15

Officials say evidence collected in court point to Mario Murillo Mora starting his drug trafficking organization in 2013. He and his operation are responsible for distributing at least 250 pounds of ice methamphetamine across northern Iowa.

