Tyler police identify pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle on Hwy 271 in Tyler
Update: Investigators have identified the pedestrian who was struck as Eliceo Esquivel Vences, H/M, age 30, of Marshall Texas. Investigators believe that Vences intentionally ran in front of the vehicle from the far edge of the shoulder as he was heading northbound on Hwy.
