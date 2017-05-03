Marshall to hire interim police chief...

Marshall to hire interim police chief from outside department

4 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

A law enforcement administrator from outside the Marshall, Texas, Police Department will serve as the city's interim police chief. City Manager Lisa Agnor announced Wednesday that an executive placement firm is being used to recruit someone to fill in until a successor to Chief Jesus E. "Eddie" Campa's has been selected.

