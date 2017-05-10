Man arrested for attempted murder of ...

Man arrested for attempted murder of police officer in Marshall

Monday May 8 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Harrison County 911 received a call for an ambulance and deputies at approximately 7:00 PM on May 7, to an address in 5800 block of Cook's Rd., Marshall, Texas. The 911 caller stated her husband had been attacked by a man with a knife and he was semi-conscious and bleeding in the bathroom of the residence.

