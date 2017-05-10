Man arrested for attempted murder of police officer in Marshall
Harrison County 911 received a call for an ambulance and deputies at approximately 7:00 PM on May 7, to an address in 5800 block of Cook's Rd., Marshall, Texas. The 911 caller stated her husband had been attacked by a man with a knife and he was semi-conscious and bleeding in the bathroom of the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh No James Is Dealing Meth Again
|Apr 25
|Dearlers In Terre...
|2
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar '17
|shilovadar0
|1
|Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture
|Feb '17
|Jerrybone44cud
|1
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec '16
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC