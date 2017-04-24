Traffic stops nets drugs, stolen car; police arrest two people
A Marshall, Texas, man and a Maryland woman face drug and other charges after a stolen vehicle was stopped in East Texas. Marshall police reportedly found more than three ounces of methamphetamine after stopping a Ford Mustang about 1:45 a.m. April 8 in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard South, authorities said.
