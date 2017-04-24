Texas man suffers major injuries in Franklin Co., IL crash
Driver Joshua Hall, 42, of Marshall, Texas, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson Motorcycle when he failed to reduce speed causing the crash. Officials said Hall was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 and heavy traffic had slowed down abruptly in front of Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh No James Is Dealing Meth Again
|Apr 25
|Dearlers In Terre...
|2
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar '17
|shilovadar0
|1
|Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture
|Feb '17
|Jerrybone44cud
|1
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec '16
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC