Paris City Manager, John Godwin shares his personal life story in his new book
Our Local City Manager and author John Godwin recently published his latest book, now available online at Amazon and through other booksellers. and though Godwin is the author of five books in total, he says "this one is much more personal than the others."
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar '17
|shilovadar0
|1
|Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture
|Feb '17
|Jerrybone44cud
|1
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec '16
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC