Mobberly Baptist in Longview acquires property for Marshall campus

Mobberly members voted Wednesday to acquire the building and property currently owned by Bel Air Baptist Church at 101 W. Carolanne Blvd. Earlier this week, Bel Air members voted to gift the property to Mobberly. "We are so grateful for their investment in God's kingdom," Dr. Glynn Stone, Mobberly's senior pastor, said of Bel Air's members.

