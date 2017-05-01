Marshall, TX, closer to getting a new animal shelter
The city has a plot of land adjacent to the city arena designated for a new shelter, spokeswoman Kelly Colvin said. The city is in the designing and planning process for the shelter and hoping to break ground sometime this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh No James Is Dealing Meth Again
|Apr 25
|Dearlers In Terre...
|2
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar '17
|shilovadar0
|1
|Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture
|Feb '17
|Jerrybone44cud
|1
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec '16
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
Find what you want!
Search Marshall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC