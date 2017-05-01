Marshall, TX, closer to getting a new...

Marshall, TX, closer to getting a new animal shelter

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The city has a plot of land adjacent to the city arena designated for a new shelter, spokeswoman Kelly Colvin said. The city is in the designing and planning process for the shelter and hoping to break ground sometime this year.

