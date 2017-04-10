Marshall, Texas store owner shot in attempted robbery
It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Boost Mobile store in the 700 block of E. Grand Avenue, according to a Marshall Police Department news release. A neighboring business owner overheard the situation and went to the cell phone store to check on what was happening.
