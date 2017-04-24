Group raises $7,000 for Marshall, TX ...

Group raises $7,000 for Marshall, TX animal shelter

Of the $10,000, about $7,000 was profited and will go towards things to equip and support the new shelter. The city has a plot of land adjacent to the city arena designated for a new shelter, spokeswoman Kelly Colvin said.

