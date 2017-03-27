Supreme Court debating limits on where patent suits can be filed
If your company is being sued for patent infringement, there's an awfully good chance you'll need to get familiar with Marshall, Tex., population around 25,000. The Eastern District of Texas is where a stunning number of patent cases are born - nearly 45 percent of the nation's total, according to an amicus brief filed at the Supreme Court.
Marshall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar 16
|shilovadar0
|1
|Drone locates missing Marshall man in a pasture
|Feb '17
|Jerrybone44cud
|1
|Elysian Fields WATER (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Texann
|11
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Dec '16
|Bruised ego
|16
|Review: Facello, J Anthony Do - J Anthony Facel... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Scottie fields
|16
|Goober Pyle?
|Nov '16
|mark
|2
