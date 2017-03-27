NWS to investigate possible tornadoes, or straight line winds in East Texas
The National Weather Service in Shreveport says they will be investigating possible tornadoes, or straight line winds in East Texas. They say they're looking at reports of damage west of Marshall on I-20 in Harrison County and also in the Hemphill area in Sabine County that are associated with a severe storm.
